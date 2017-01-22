Toggle navigation
WGRB-AM - Music Of Power & Praise: Chicago
WGRB-AM - Music Of Power & Praise: Chicago
Blogs
Sonya Blakey
Marcella Jones
Willie Moore Jr.
Donnie McClurkin
On Air Lineup
Mixers
Playlist
On Demand
Photos
Interviews
News
Traffic
Connect
Praise Mail Club
Jobs
Events Calendar
Inspiration 1390 Communities
Advertise with us
Chicago Community
iHeartRadio App
Contests
Register for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Worship Tour Presented by Live Nation
Enter for a chance to win Free Movie Tickets from Atom Tickets!
Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Cirque Du Soleil – Luzia!
The Holy $500!
Enter for a chance to win tickets to see Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Chicago Shines With Multiple Stellar Nominations for 2017!
The Worship Tour
Enter Here And Listen For Your Name Every Weekday Morning @ 7:35AM
Enter for a chance to win Free Movie Ticket from Atom Tickets
Find Out More About Mercy Hospital!
previous
next
On-Air Now
12am - 12am
Megyn Kelly’s Arrival at NBC Kinda Pushes Out Al Roker and Tamron Hall
David and Tamela Mann to Host 18th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration at...
How Scientists Are Cracking One of the World's Oldest Codes
Like Maya Angelou, Singer Jill Scott Is Launching a Greeting Cards Line
White House Doesn't Blink: 'The Order Remains in Place'
Trump Reorg Puts Bannon on the NSC
U.S. Suffers 1st Combat Death of the Trump Era
Woman Terrified Dead Husband's Sperm Used for Other Women
How to Buy a Piece of Parisian Real Estate for $75
NJ Sending All Parents Home With Baby Boxes
Conway: Ban Is 'a Small Price to Pay' (VIDEO)
Days After Death, a Body Remains Alive
x
See Full Playlist
WGRB-AM
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from WGRB-AM to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.